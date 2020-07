COVID-19: Namibian truck driver tests positive for coronavirus in Botswana

Another Namibian truck driver has been admitted to the isolation unit at Gobabis after he tested positive for COVID-19 in Botswana.

This was announced on Wednesday by Health and Social Services Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula while giving an update at the COVID-19 Communication Centre in Windhoek.

He said the man was tested at the Botswana border on his way from Walvis Bay to South Africa on 04 July 2020. “He was returned to Namibia and was admitted to an isolation centre in Gobabis where he was tested again and his results came out positive,” Shangula said.

The minister further said, although the man is being managed in Namibia, he will not be added to Namibia’s COVID-19 cases as he was already counted in Botswana.

Source: Namibia Press Agency