COVID-19: Namibian truck driver tests positive for coronavirus in Botswana

Another Namibian truck driver has been admitted to the isolation unit at Gobabis after he tested positive for COVID-19 in Botswana.

This was announced on Wednesday by Health and Social Services Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula while giving an update at the COVID-19 Communication Centre in Windhoek.

He said the man was tested at the Botswana border on his way from Walvis Bay to South Africa on 04 July 2020. â€œHe was returned to Namibia and was admitted to an isolation centre in Gobabis where he was tested again and his results came out positive,â€ Shangula said.

The minister further said, although the man is being managed in Namibia, he will not be added to Namibiaâ€™s COVID-19 cases as he was already counted in Botswana.

Source: Namibia Press Agency