Current code of conduct of the Electoral Commission of Namibia requires to be updated in order to reflect present realities and the changing political dynamics in the country

The current code of conduct of the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) requires to be updated in order to reflect present realities and the changing political dynamics in the country, the commission’s chairperson Notemba Tjipueja has said.

Tjipueja while addressing political parties and candidates participating in the upcoming regional council and local authority elections here yesterday said the ECN will convene a session next year with all political parties and stakeholders to look into this matter and see which codes can be changed.

The meeting was aimed to discuss and for stakeholders to familiarise themselves with the compliance of the code of conduct and observance of the COVID-19 public health measures.

Experience has taught the commission the value of adopting the code of conduct and the need for all stakeholders to comply with its guidelines.

The first lesson is that consensus and commitment to the code of conduct by all stakeholders are crucial in ensuring the conduct of credible elections. Without consultation, dialogue, frankness, a search for consensus and the achievement of a genuine commitment to the values of a code, there is the risk that the impact of a code of conduct will be minimal, said Tjipueja.

