Death toll in Otjiwarongo-Okahandja accident increases 25 file

Death toll in the accident that involved a GWM pick-up vehicle Sunday morning on the B1 road between Otjiwarongo and Okahandja has increased to two.

The accident first claimed a life of a 31-year-old woman on the spot, while another 34-year-old woman who was also involved in the same accident, succumbed to her injuries she sustained at the Otjiwarongo State Hospital later on Sunday afternoon.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Sunday said a total of nine people aged between 18-months and 55 years including the driver were involved in the accident.

Mbeha said out of the nine people, seven victims were admitted in the Otjiwarongo State Hospital.

So far a 23-year-old driver has been discharged from hospital in a stable condition, Mbeha said.

“Other three victims were transferred on Sunday from Otjiwarongo to Windhoek for further medical treatment,” she noted.

The police officer said the GWM was travelling from Windhoek to the northern parts of the country at the time of accident.

The accident occurred at about 10h00, some 55 kilometres south of Otjiwarongo

It is alleged the driver lost control over the vehicle and caused it to roll several times, said Mbeha.

The two deceased people’s next of kin are yet to be identified, she said.

Police investigations in the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency