Dr Fischer Primary School gets new classrooms

The Dr. Fischer Primary School in the Aminuis Constituency received a new block of four classrooms, courtesy of the Namibia Community Trust on Friday.

The new classrooms, which were officially inaugurated by Omaheke Governor, Pijoo Nganate on Friday, come nearly eight months after a fire incident at the school that destroyed four classrooms and a library.

The construction of the fully-furnished classrooms cost N.dollars 1.8 million, which was provided by the Namibia Community Trust (NCT).

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, NCT Trustee, Angelina Sinvula, said the new blocks provided an improved learning environment for learners at the school.

“Educators are increasingly aware of the interaction between physical spaces and learning environment. Modern facilities improve not only the school’s psychical environment but also its learning culture,” she added, further calling on parents to get involved in their children’s education, noting that, the education of children is a necessary obligation of

parenting.

Delivering his keynote address during the ceremony, Nganate thanked the NCT, saying, the trust realised that the task of education must never be the responsibility of government alone but that of the whole Namibian village.

He further urged the school management, staff, learners and the community to take charge and ownership of the school infrastructure, in order to preserve it for the future generations and to enable government and donors not to spend same amounts of money on the same projects twice.

Source: Namibia Press Agency