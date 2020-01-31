Driving under the influence of alcohol by especially male drivers, is the biggest cause of road accidents in the Omaheke Region, Namibian Police Head of the Traffic Department in the region said on Wednesday.

Chief Inspector David Ndove made the remarks while speaking at a training session on road safety education for Omaheke teachers in Gobabis.

Presenting the regional accident statistics for the financial year 2019/2020, the region recorded 287 traffic accidents, compared to the previous financial year where 401 accidents were reported.

The statistics presented indicated that the 287 accidents for the year 2019/2020 include 20 fatal incidents, 46 serious injuries, 33 slight injuries, one accident involving a pedestrian and 26 drinking and driving-related cases.

Ndove noted that younger drivers and male drivers express lower levels of normative motivation to comply with traffic laws than female and older drivers, and concluding, he urged drivers to change their attitude and behaviour towards road safety.

Source: Namibia Press Agency