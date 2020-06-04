Economy continues to experience unprecedented headwinds: Geingob

President Hage Geingob said the Namibian economy continues to experience unprecedented headwinds since 2016 with challenges such as the declining economic growth and per capital income and the low investments.

Geingob who was delivering his sixth State of the Nation Address here on Thursday added that the economy is faced with the high public expenditure ration compounded by the global economic downturn, declining commodity prices and exchange rate fluctuations.

The Head of Sate further said the five-year drought that ravaged the agricultural sector exposed thousands of Namibian households to food insecurity necessitating the reallocation of funding to the Drought Relief Programme in line with the government commitment that no Namibian should die due to hunger.

‘To stabilize our public finances a fiscal consolidation strategy and expenditure prioritization was introduced in 2015, to contain expenditure and government effected the deepest cuts since independence. I would like to thank the former Minister of Finance, Calle Schlettwein for implementing these difficult reforms to stabilize the fiscal position,’ said Geingob.

The president said that green shoots of recovery were becoming visible however he was quick to say that unfortunately the prospects have been severely compromised by the outbreak of COVID-19.

He added that in light of ongoing government measures to reduce public expenditure, reforms were undertaken to eliminate wastage with respect to the conditions of service and benefits for Public Office Bearer.

‘As a result, there will be no new vehicle fleet of Government for the term and no new off-road vehicles will be purchased for members of the Executive and public office bearers. This will translate into a saving of approximately N.dollars 200 million, we have also abolished the positions of special advisors to governors,’ he stressed.

Geingob further said in line with the ruling party’s commitment to reaching gender parity at the highest levels of government leadership 18 of the 29 newly appointed Ministers and Deputy Ministers are women which represents 62 percent female representation in the Executive.

‘We recognize that our fight against inequality would not be complete without the empowerment of women. I am confident this House is working towards similar milestones,’ he cited.

