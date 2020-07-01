The eight regional governors who were appointed this year, are receiving training on government land resettlement programmes and policies at Otjiwarongo this week.

All 14 governors are chairpersons of the regional land resettlement committee in their respective regions by virtue of their positions.

The governors receiving training at the two-day event which started today are James Uerikua of Otjozondjupa, Elia Irimari of Oshana, Ohangwena’s Walde Ndevashiya, Kavango East Governor Bonifatius Wakudumo, Penda ya Ndakolo of Oshikoto, Omaheke’s Pijoo Nganate, the ||Kharas Region’s Aletta Fredericks and Salomon April of the Hardap Region.

Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform Calle Schlettwein, while officially opening the workshop, said the training is aimed at capacitating the regional governors who were in April this year appointed to their positions.

“The idea is to empower you with accurate information and skills so that while carrying out your duties as land resettlement chairpersons, you can perform effectively, fairly and honestly in a transparent manner,” he said.

Schlettwein further said that since the governors in their respective regions are chairpersons of the resettlement committees which allocate farming units on government acquired land, the committee should be chaired to execute its mandate with high levels of integrity.

