Every Namibian should be tested for COVID-19: PDM

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) said Swapo as the majority party in Government has failed to set a clear policy and to plan adequately for combating the deadly COVID-19.

In a statement issued to Nampa on Sunday, PDM Treasurer General, Nico Smit said the world health organisation has advised governments across the world to continually screen and test for the virus adding that with a comparatively small population, the Namibian Government is in the unique position to be able to test almost all of its citizens in a relatively short period of time.

‘However, the official protocol is that only those showing symptoms for COVID-19 are being tested, this is problematic because an infected person may show symptoms between two to 14 days of being infected and an infected individual can pass on the COVID-19 to other people without being symptomatic,’ said Smit.

He added that PDM therefore requests the government to reevaluate this protocol and to begin testing for COVID-19 on a larger scale as a matter of urgency.

Smit said the way the government is handling the crisis thus far shows a complete lack of organisational skill at all levels adding that the official COVID-19 response demonstrates a disastrous lack of understanding by government officials how such a crisis should be handled.

‘The government has a duty to provide the answers the people want and need, PDM believes that what Namibia needs now is clear and unambiguous leadership from those in charge of this crisis and not people who dither and announce regulations that are difficult to implement,’ Smit said.

Smit said there is a lack of adequate information released by Government on Namibia’s readiness to combat the virus in the event of a significant increase in the confirmed cases of COVID-19.

‘At present the Namibian public is not privy to key information, such as the number of ventilators available, how many COVID-19 test kits there are in Namibia, whether there are enough masks available for health workers, whether all health and essential workers like police and refuse collectors have personal protective equipment ?,’ he questioned.

