Financial institutions key facilitators for economic growth: Kuugongelwa-Amadhila

Financial institutions remain key facilitators for economic growth and development through their intermediation role, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said at the Old Mutual Centenary Celebrations.

Speaking at the occasion on Thursday in Windhoek, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said that the ongoing financial sector reforms that include amendments and modernisation of the financial sector’s legislative framework are being accelerated.

“This is to ensure that Namibia has an optimal framework that enables the financial sector to play its part in supporting increased economic activity. In this regard, important bills have been passed by Parliament and are waiting to be gazetted; the Financial Institution and Market Bill, which balances among the imperative of business growth, domestic and financial markets development, as well as the risk-based supervision framework for the finance coal industry. The Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority Bill provides for regulatory powers commensurate with an effective supervision framework. It further strengthens governance through improved fiduciary oversight and accountability, as well as the Financial Services Adjudicator Bill, which provides speedy, accessible and cost-efficient resolution mechanisms for consumer complaints, ensuring that consumers of financial products and services are treated fairly,” she said.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila added that arrangements are being finalised for the rollout of the SME Financing Strategy, which was launched in November 2019 and training of mentors has commenced and the Mentoring and Coaching Programme will be rolled out before the end of 2020.

Furthermore, the implementation framework for venture capital is being developed and will be finalised by March 2021.

These are all important initiatives aimed at ensuring that the SMEs, which are critical for economic growth, are mainstreamed in the economy, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said.

“I encourage private corporates to support efforts to provide support to our SMEs to gain access to capital and markets for their products. The Financial Literacy Initiative (FLI) is an important initiative that continues to provide training and services to the public to ensure a financially-capable population and promote consumer protection. The FLI rolled out a financial literacy education programme to primary school learners, and I call on corporate institutions to support this effort to ensure that this programme reaches as many learners as possible, especially those in the remote areas,” said Kuugongelwa- Amadhila.

Source: Namibia Press Agency