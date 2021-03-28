Fish Consumption Promotion Trust supports Oshikoto Education Directorate

Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Silvia Makgone, on Friday handed over items valued at N.dollars 1.4 million to the Oshikoto Education Directorate at Omuthiya.

The items earmarked for schools included mattresses, bunk beds, chairs, desks, lockers, fridges, freezer, and utensils.

The handover coincided with the official inauguration of a fish shop of the Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust (NFCPT) at Omuthiya.

In her address, Makgone said the donations were bought from proceeds of a fund-raising gala dinner which was organised by NFCPT as part of annual National Fish Consumption Day (NFCD) initiative held on 27 September 2019 also at Omuthiya.

“We entrust the schools that will benefit from these donations will utilise them as intended in aiding their educational needs,” she said.

She further stated that the NFCD is a day to celebrate Namibian fisheries. “On this day, we remind ourselves of the nutritional and economic benefits of eating Namibian fish,” Makgone cited, adding that these are the main objectives the government has established the NFCPT.

She went on to say the Gala Dinner donations started eight years ago whereby the NFCPT and stakeholders have raised over N.dollars 4.5million to date.

According to her, the funds raised have been spent on assisting the communities in various regions in Namibia.

Receiving the donations, the acting inspector of education, Tangeni Uushona said the items will be resourcefully and efficiently utilised by all in the Oshikoto education fraternity to benefit the Namibian child.

“This partnership between the NFCPT and other stakeholders will always be strengthened, sustained, cherished, and treasured in the entire education fraternity in Oshikoto,” Uushona said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency