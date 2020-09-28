Five allegedly commit suicide over the weekend

A 26-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope on a tree in Windhoek on Friday night.

A weekend crime report availed by the Namibian Police Force spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi Sunday said the deceased has been identified as Nakaambo Getrudt Ngwedha.

The body of the deceased person was found at 22h03 at her residence in the Auasblick residential area on Friday.

‘No suicide note was found and the next of kin have been informed,’ said the report.

Also in Windhoek, a 58-year-old man was allegedly found at 15h00 hanging in his shack with a rope around his neck in the Green Well Matongo residential area on Saturday.

‘No suicide note was left and next of kin not informed,’ said the report.

Meanwhile, at Ondangwa a 45-year-old man identified as Lizazi Mututwa Alphoncious was allegedly found in the shower of his residence with an electrical cord around his neck.

‘The deceased son discovered his body, no suicide note was found and the next of kin is informed,’ added the report.

The body of the man was found around 23h30 on Saturday night.

The report further said a 65-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in his sleeping room at Ontinda Village in the Oshana Region on Saturday.

He was identified as Petrus Erastus and his body was discovered by his grandchild.

No foul play is suspected and no suicide note was found.

The deceased’s next of kin have been informed of his death.

At Kahenge in the Kavango West Region, an 18-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a firearm on Friday at Tondoro village around 15h00.

The deceased was identified as Kamukwanyama Paulus Nanyemba.

‘The firearm is registered in his father’s name, the next of kin have been informed and no suicide note was left behind,’ said the report.

Police investigation continues in all the matters.

Source: Namibia Press Agency