Five suspected cattle rustlers arrested at Okahandja

Five suspected cattle rustlers were arrested on Thursday at Okahandja after they were linked to the alleged slaughter of five cattle at a commercial farm near the town.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha on Friday told Nampa that the suspects are aged 22, 31 (two suspects), 40, and 41.

In addition to the fresh meat carcasses, the suspects were also found in possession of a borehole water pump and two solar panels from the farm after their houses were searched at Okahandja on Thursday afternoon, said Mbeha.

“The carcasses are valued at N.dollars 108 000, the pump N.dollars 50 000 and the two solar panels at N.dollars 10 000, bringing the total loss to N.dollars 168 000,” Mbeha said.

A vehicle suspected to have been used in transporting the carcasses and other stolen items was also impounded by the police at Okahandja on Thursday.

The suspects are expected to appear Monday in the magistrate’s court at the town on charges of theft, trespassing and stock theft.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency