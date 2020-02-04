Five-year-old boy dies after pillar falls on him

A five-year-old boy died on his way to the Rundu state hospital after a brick pole fell on him in Ndama location on Monday afternoon.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) crime investigations coordinator for the Kavango East Region, Deputy Commissioner Bonifasius Kanyetu told Nampa on Tuesday.

The incident happened between 15h00 and 16h00.

Kanyetu said the deceased was allegedly playing with other two kids close to a cloth hanging line, which is fixed on two brick poles.

He said while playing, one of the brick poles accidentally fell on the boy who later succumbed to his wounds on his way to the hospital.

The deceased was identified as Muronga Mathis Ndjamba and his next of kin have been informed.

Police investigation continues.

Source: Namibia Press Agency