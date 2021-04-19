Football clubs excited about NPFL return

Various Football Clubs in the Namibia Premier Football League (NPFL), have expressed excitement about the return of the domestic league, and hope that “football politics” will not interfere anymore.

The NPFL games kicked off this past weekend with games taking place at Mariental and Windhoek, after two years since the last premier league games were played in domestic football.

In a recent interview with Nampa, Young African owner and head coach Mali Ngarizemo said he is happy that football has returned after such a long time, and hopes that those who have delayed its resumption will not do it anymore. Because this is an opportunity for players to earn a salary to provide for themselves and their families.

“Yes it’s a very good feeling for football to be back, and hopefully we will play football for years without any political interference,” he said.

Tigers Football Club head coach Ali Akan, said the wait is finally over and happy to see players doing what they love most and pursue their dreams of playing professional football because some of them are still young and their dreams were being delayed due to people allowing their personal differences sabotage public institutions.

“Nobody wants to see this football politics anymore, it is really tiring to keep hearing about the same things over and over again which does not benefit the public. Am happy, we are all excited and the team is in good spirit,” said Akan.

Blue Waters coach Paulus Shipanga said being on the touchline again coaching a team he played for when he was a player is a feeling he can’t describe because he misses coaching.

“Am very much happy about that, it is a feeling I can't describe. Thanks a lot to people who made this possible and I hope we will continue with this,” said Shipanga.

Citizens Coach Bertus Bock said nothing beats the feeling of being on the field again, especially for players who lost income but it has now returned.

Source: Namibia News Agency