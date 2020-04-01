Free water reconnection to cost CoW nearly N.dollars 9 million

The free re-connection of unpaid water accounts for Windhoek residents will cost the city N.dollars 8.9 million, City of Windhoek Chief Executive Officer Robert Kahimise announced on Monday.

Kahimise made the announcement during a media briefing that took place at the city Council Chambers to update the public, mostly residents in the informal settlements on latest measures COW have taken to help the public fight COVID-19.

He said the Windhoek Municipality Council have approved an emergency Response Plan to help mitigate the risks associated with Corona virus pandemic, and the plan was submitted to central government through the line ministry of Urban and Rural Development for funding.

Kahimise said Council resolved to provide free water to residents in the informal settlements for the duration of the lock-down. And the process of opening Standpipes to discharge free water to the communities in the informal settlements have started and it’s going well.

Therefore, so far the city have opened 1122 Standpipes which is a 70 per cent, and 1200 water accounts for clients that were disconnected due to non-payments have been reconnected and the process will not stop until all clients’ water accounts are reconnected.

“Around 18 water tanks have been placed at strategic locations to provide free water in informal settlements. These water tanks are being re-filled every day, additional tanks are being erected as quick as possible following the necessary engineering and safety requirements,” said Kahimise.

He added that various companies have come on board with sponsorships and donations to allow the city respond effectively to the fight against Corona virus pandemic. And the donations include N.dollars 3.3 million from Social Security Commission which will be used for the provision of water, sanitation and other needed essentials during the challenging time.

“The Mobile Telecommunication (MTC) donated N.dollars 100 000 for water provision in the informal settlements during the lock down and the City of Windhoek Mayoral Relief Fund donated N.dollars 300 000,” said Kahimise.

He added that NamPower also donated 80 mobile toilets while Namibia Media Holdings have offered live streaming of media conferences, and the city will keep updating the public as more donations keeping coming in.

Source: Namibia Press Agency