Galz &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Goals festival held at Aroab

Close to 300 people including learners, parents and teachers gather at Aroab soccer stadium to watch the girls football tournament alongside the Galz and Goals festival on Saturday.

The Galz &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Goals combines football with life skills, HIV and AIDS and health education to create a platform through which adolescent girls can gain skills and knowledge by active participation and learn to make healthy choice.

The tourney saw eight women football teams competing in the 7 a side matches in a form of a league.

Speaking to Nampa one of the local organiser of the event, Rodler Gertze said the tourney aim to established a girls football team for the Aroab Football Academy.

'Currently we have the boys soccer team so we also want to up and running the girls so we establish a team that will represent Aroab. When it comes to soccer women are talented is just we in Namibia we have not fully recognised that and it is time that we stand up and not allow such talent to go to waste, women need to be more exposed, ' he said.

Gertze who is the coach of the Aroab Football Academy said the games will continue for the next two to three Saturday just to keep the girls active and grow their talent.

Earlier the technical coordinator for ||Kharas Women Football, Dino Pieters said tournament aim to create an Under-20 girls team to represent the region at the Galz and Goals tournament in Swakopmund next month and two girls were chosen.

According to Pieters similar tourney will be held within the region for the establishment of the ||Kharas Under-20 women's team.

Towards the end the festival Keetmanshoop Elite girls football team played against the Aroab girls and Keetmanshoop Elite won the game 4-1, while Aroab Football Academy locked horns with Transky of Keetmanshoop and the match saw the boys from Aroab beating Transky 1-0.

The Namibian Police Force, local referees, entrepreneurs and members of the public offered engaged with the girls on various issues.

