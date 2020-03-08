Galz & Goals launched at Tsumeb

The NFA Galz & Goals programme inaugurated in Oshikoto on last Monday concluded on Saturday and a well packed Oscar Norich stadium in Tsumeb.

The programme, a partnership between the Namibia Football Association (NFA), UNICEF, FIFA as well as SCORE Namibia aims to create U/13, U/15, U17, and U /20 Leagues to increase the access the adolescent girl child has to football, while at the same time aiding coaches in facilitating the development of positive attributes in players, by intergrading learning components into the sport experience, through helping players develop necessary skills to make long term healthy lifestyle choices on, as well as off the field of play.

The initiative that reached over 25 000 girls in 14 communities within ten (10) regions in Namibia, kicked started with an Introductory course by FIFA and CAF Instructor, who is also the General Manager of Women Football in Namibia, Jacqueline Shipanga from Monday to Wednesday.

Score Namibia Facilitator Raymond Vries then took over with the Sport 2 Life and Healthy Lifestyle workshop.

A former Brave Warriors player Nelson Geingob says the course was not only about building his portfolio, but an opportunity to understand football from all perspectives.

“The programme is a great initiative that helps the players think positively, understand that it’s not only about football, but that there is life after football, through life skills education.”

Ernestina Lucas, a teacher at Tsumeb Secondary School, who was also a participant in the Galz & Goals encourageed girls to engage in football, saying they would be suprised at the lengths they might reach, especially if they are disciplined.

“Girls should exercise their talent, now especially because there is a platform created specifically for them. Not only the players, the female coaches also need to step up and claim their place. Sometimes we have information but we park the knowledge. Let’s use that to better the next child. ”

Ester Aitembu From St. Francis was named player of the tournament.

Source: Namibia Football Association (NFA)