Geingob and Masisi to resolve fatal shooting issue peacefully

President Hage Geingob and Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi are said to be working solidly to resolve the fatal shooting of four Namibians by the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) speedily, sensitively and peacefully.

Botswana’s Press Secretary to the President, Batlhalefi Leagajang in a media statement on Monday said that on 14 November 2020, Masisi had telecommunication with Geingob where the two leaders engaged in “eagerly resolving the issue peacefully in line with long-standing and excellent relations that exist between the two countries”.

The two Heads of State further reiterated their commitment to the joint investigation of the incident and once again called for calm and peace from citizens of the two countries.

During the telephonic engagement, Masisi expressed Botswana’s commitment to ensuring cooperation with her neighbours in addressing all matters that may arise, through dialogue and active engagement, read the statement.

“This approach is consistent with Botswana’s entrenched value of consultations and objective engagement,” it said.

Masisi also noted President Geingob’s expression of regret for the “unfortunate” stoning and injury caused to drivers and damage to trucks at the Ngoma border as well as the burning of the Botswana flag during some demonstrations on Friday.

The incident in which four male family members of the Nchindo family in the Zambezi Region were gunned down by members of the BDF on 05 November, caused outrage in Namibia.

Source: Namibia press Agency