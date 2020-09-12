Geingob appoints Rakow and Sibeya as High Court Judges

President Hage Geingob on Friday appointed the current chief of operations in the Office of the Ombudsman, Eileen Rakow as Judge of the High Court of Namibia with effect from 01 October 2020.

The Judicial Service Commission in a statement on Friday said Rakow served in the capacity of a magistrate from 1994 to 2000, a prosecutor from 2000 to 2005 and as State Advocate from 2005 until 2008 before being appointed as chief of operations in the Office of the Ombudsman.

Rakow holds a Baccalaureus Procurationis (B. Proc) from the University of the Orange Free State which she obtained in 1992 and a Master’s Degree in Law (LLM) from the University of South Africa which she obtained in 2005.

The statement said Geingob has also appointed Orben Simataa Sibeya as a Judge of the High Court of Namibia with effect from 01 December 2020.

Sibeya has been re-appointed as Acting Judge of the High Court for the period 01 October 2020 to 30 November 2020.

He previously served as a prosecutor from 1998 to 1999 and then 2000 to 2004, State Advocate from 2004 to 2008 and a Deputy Prosecutor-General from 2008 to 2011 and he is currently a lawyer in private practice.

Sibeya holds a Baccalaureus Juris (B. Juris) from the University of Namibia (Unam) which he obtained in 1998 and a Baccalaureus Legum (LL.B) degree also from Unam which was obtained in 2000

‘The Judicial Service Commission congratulates Rakow and Sibeya on their appointments and wishes them well in the execution of their onerous tasks,’ added the statement.

Source: Namibia Press Agency