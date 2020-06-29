Geingob congratulates Malawi’s new president

Namibian President Dr. Hage Geingob on Monday extended a congratulatory message to Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, following his election as President of the Republic Malawi.

Chakwera was inaugurated on 28 June 2020 as president of Malawi, following the country’s Presidential elections held on 23 June 2020.

In a statement to the Media on Monday, Geingob commended the Malawian people for having exercised their inalienable democratic right peacefully and successfully and concluding the elections amidst the difficult situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The head of State added that indeed the success of the elections demonstrates that democracy has come of age as an integral corner stone of the political culture of the people of Malawi and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) as a whole.

‘I look forward to working closely with you, to further deepen and strengthen our bilateral cooperation, as well as advancing our regional and continental development agenda,’ said Geingob.

Geingob wished president Chakwera good health, strength and wisdom in the execution of his mandate.

Source: Namibia Press Agency