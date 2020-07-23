Geingob extends condolences over Mlangeni’s death

President Hage Geingob on Wednesday sent a message of condolences to President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and the family of Andrew Mlangeni, who died on Tuesday.

In his message of condolences shared with the media, Geingob said Mlangeni represents the last of a generation of freedom fighters and cadres of the African National Congress who endured a lot for the citizens of South Africa and the region at large to determine their own future as free and sovereign people.

“Comrade Mlangeni and the dedicated African National Congress cadres of his generation, especially his fellow Rivonia trialists, ignited the fire within the people of South Africa and southern Africa to fight for freedom and independence. Their legacy will live on, and shall be remembered by many generations of Africans,” Geingob said.

Mlangeni served 26 years in prison on Robben Island, alongside South Africa’s first democratically elected president, Nelson Mandela.

Source: Namibia Press Agency