Geingob extends condolences to family of late Ambassador Smith

President Hage Geingob on Tuesday extended condolences to the family of the late retired Ambassador, Daniel Smith, following his passing aged 65 years in a Windhoek hospital on Sunday.

Smith served as Chargé d’affaires at the Namibian Embassy in Austria between 2003 and 2006 and then as High Commissioner of Namibia to the Federal Republic of Nigeria from 2006 to 2010. He was later appointed to the position of Ambassador of Namibia to Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland, a position he held until his retirement from Government service in 2013.

In his message of condolences to the Smith family, Geingob said Smith contributed immensely to the development and consolidation of Namibia’s diplomatic relations during his posting in Austria, Nigeria and Sweden.

“Ambassador Smith is one of the pioneers in the civil service, assisting greatly from 1990 with the administration of the Office of the President. Indeed, in Ambassador Smith, our nation has lost a man who contributed to nation building, a committed servant of the republic,” said Geingob.

Source: Namibia Press Agency