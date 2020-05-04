Geingob pays tribute to Cassinga heroes and heroines

President Hage Geingob has commented those that lost their lives at Cassinga while fighting for Namibian liberation saying the path to freedom often comes with great loss and determination and that the Cassinga massacre intensified the people’s resolve to unite and fight for the liberation of the country.

Geingob, in a statement on the commemoration of the Cassinga day that is celebrated yearly on 04 May said, 42 years ago, Namibians experienced one of the most agonizing episodes in the struggle for liberation when innocent lives were lost, and horrific injuries that inflicted after the military forces of Apartheid South Africa attacked the Cassinga settlement in northern Angola on the morning of 04 May 1978.

The Cassinga settlement, of which the majority of inhabitants consisted of unarmed women and children, served as a reception camp for Namibians who fled from Namibia into Angola in resistance of the illegal occupation of their Motherland, the statement reads.

It also noted that the callous massacre of women and children at Cassinga was a deliberate act by the South African military to reinforce and validate its propaganda that it had broken the backbone of the People’s Liberation Movement, Swapo.

This desperate act of barbarism was carried out in the hope of instilling fear and to discourage Namibians from pursuing the path of armed struggle and as history proved, our belief and spirit never wavered, said Geingob.

The president further alluded that the incident at Cassinga left survivors with permanent scars and harrowing memories and today, those heroes and heroines are remembered and honoured for giving their lives for the freedom and Independence of this country so that “we can build a united and inclusive Namibia, free of discrimination, tribalism and racism.”

“We owe it to the martyrs, heroes and heroines who sacrificed their lives, to build a nation that restores the dignity of all Namibians, promotes equality and equity, and most importantly ensures that all have access to basic amenities and services such as clean drinking water, electricity, education, health care and other basic amenities and services,” added Geingob.

Geingob further said he has no doubt that the same unity and determination that inspired Namibians from all parts of the country to join hands in the fight against colonialism will inspire the nation today to fight and overcome the challenges facing our nation, including COVID-19.

Source: Namibia Press Agency