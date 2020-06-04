Geingob urges African countries to work with development bodies

President Hage Geingob said African countries should work through existing established development bodies to form regional, continental and international coalitions that support the recovery of countries from crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Geingob made the remarks while delivering his sixth State of the Nation Address (SONA) here on Thursday.

He said countries should work with bodies such as Southern African Customs Union (SACU) and Southern African Development Community (SADC), African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN).

The president said in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic more than ever there is need for African countries to harmonize measures that strengthen their economies and create jobs adding that such efforts will require unity, commitment and sacrifice.

‘As more nations seek to secure domestic security through inward-looking actions, international cooperation should be re-emphasised as our best option to mitigate transnational threats,’ Geingob said.

Geingob added the world is currently facing a triple crisis that of a health crisis, a climate change induced drought-crisis and a consequential economic crisis. ‘Fittingly the UN has termed COVID-19 as the “worst crisis” humanity has faced since World War II,’ said the president.

Further the Head of State said as countries plan ahead towards economic recovery they should be cognisant that economic diplomacy will be an ever-important tool in the mobilisation of international assistance and financing to foster recovery and growth.

Source: Namibia Press Agency