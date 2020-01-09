Gibeon man arrested for alleged housebreaking and theft

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for alleged theft and housebreaking and stealing items worth N.dollars 4 554 in Gibeon.

Namibian Police Force's Acting Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Hauwanga who confirmed the incident to Nampa on Thursday and said the suspect committed the crimes between 26 November last year and Tuesday.

It is alleged that the suspect broke down the sitting-room door of house number BM 19/23 in Cornelius Isaacks section in Gibeon, gained access and broke down all three bedroom doors and stole items such as jewelry, kitchen utensils, floor mats and shoes to a total value of N.dollars 4 554, Hauwanga said.

He said all the stolen items were recovered and the suspect who cannot be named as he is yet to appear in court was arrested.

He is set to appear in court on Thursday.

Source: Namibia Press Agency