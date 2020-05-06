Gobabis LGBTQ community stand in solidarity against violence

Few members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community in Gobabis assembled in

front of the Gobabis Magistrate Court during the court appearance of the three men charged with assault of a transgender woman here Tuesday.

The three suspects, including 55-year-old former Namibian Democratic Movement for Change (NMDC) presidential candidate, Mike Goagaseb made

their first appearance in the Gobabis Magistrate Court on Tuesday on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm when they assaulted

Daniel Koos on two accounts earlier this year.

Goagoseb was thrown into the limelight after a video recording in which he is seen whipping the transgender woman while tied to a chair went viral

on social media last week.

In an interview with Nampa, executive director of Rights Not Rescue Trust of Namibia (RNRT) and human rights activist Nicodemus ‘Mama Africa’

Aoxamub, said the march was a sign of solidarity against violence and immoral practices against the LGDTQ plus community as well as violence against all humans.

“What that woman has gone through is inhume and no one deserves to go through such regardless. No one has the right to take the law into their own hands,” she said.

Aoxamub further condemned labelling and derogatory names or terms which he said demonstrate societal intolerance towards LGBTQ plus community adding that the name calling is violation of human dignity.

Also speaking to this news agency at the same event, reigning Mr. Gay Namibia, Rivelino Ruinecke said he lauds the law enforcement for doing their jobs and arresting the perpetrators of violence, however he called on the Namibian lawmakers to repeal, develop laws and enforce protective measures for the LGBTQ community and to abolish Act 21 under the Combating of Immoral Practices Act of 1980 which according to Ruinecke is instigating and promoting such acts against the gay and lesbian community.

Source: Namibia Press Agency