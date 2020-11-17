Golden Ladies leadership elected

The Okakarara women’s football team, the Golden Ladies, elected its interim leadership on Sunday.

Justice Kavari was elected as chairperson while Toini Shaanika is secretary.

The treasurer portfolio is in the hands of Kamunine Tjipepa, whereas Wilson Nguvauva scooped the coordinator position of the committee.

The committee also elected Nandaemua Maharero as additional member and Tjaritje Nekola is the team kit manager.

Chairperson Kavari, who is also the sports officer for the Okakarara Constituency, told Nampa in an interview Monday his prime target is to make sure that the team is registered with the Skorpion Zinc NFA Women’s Super League.

“I will work closely with all stakeholders to make sure that Golden Ladies are on par with other women teams in the country. There is potential in these ladies, they need encouragement and support from the community here,” the chairperson said.

He urged women in the constituency to work closer with the team.

“This will motivate the players, there will also be refereeing courses for women and I would like to see representation from Okakarara women,” he said.

Kavari further noted that the Okakarara team will compete in the Women’s Super Cup slated for the end of November in Windhoek.

Source: Namibia Press Agency