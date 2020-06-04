Government does not lack political will to fight corruption: Geingob

Government does not lack the political will to fight corruption in the country, President Hage Geingob said during his fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) here on Thursday.

Geingob said corruption in all forms is destructive and continue to taint the country, noting that government has taken action and continue to take decisive action to tackle the scourge.

“You may recall that long before the so-called Fishrot expose during February 2018, I requested several Cabinet ministers to respond to allegations of corruption levelled against them. Their responses were subsequently forwarded to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for investigation consistent with my conviction to strengthen processes, systems and institutions,” he said.

The Head of State further noted that two senior former ministers are in jail for seven months with no interference from the executive, noting that this confirms the belief in the principle of separation of powers and allowing the law to take its course.

“I often state that ‘truth does not change’. Concrete actions have been taken over the term to confront cases of perceived and alleged corruption” said Geingob.

Geingob further confirm government’s effort in the fight against corruption through the decision to cancel the awarding of the Hosea Kutako International Airport upgrading tender, which was inflated from N.dollars 3 billion to N.dollars 7 billion.

He said the decision was challenged in the High Court and government lost that case and appealed to the Supreme Court, which subsequently overturned the decision to cancel the tender.

The President further highlighted governments effort and commitment to end corruption through the investigations into the alleged irregularities in the contracts for the National Oil Storage Facility and Neckartal Dam, which exposed Government to currency fluctuations, emphasising that the investigations resulted in a disciplinary hearing, resulting in some implicated officials being cleared, while others received appropriate sanctions due to administrative shortcomings.

He continued that government, through the Ministry of Finance also launched lifestyle audits and investigations into tax evasion and money laundering and charges were brought against individuals who ended up before the Courts.

Ongoing cases of alleged corruption such as the SME Bank, Offshore Development Company and the Development Capital Portfolio of the Government Institute of Pension Fund and the KORA Music Awards are all at the Courts, said Geingob.

“We will only prevail in the war against corruption, when transparency is nurtured within governance systems. Each and every Namibian has a role to play in uprooting corruption. I caution that we should protect the dignity of fellow citizens by guarding against accusations of corruption in the absence of evidence. In the fight against corruption, the due process of law must prevail,” said the Head of State.

Source: Namibia Press Agency