Government needs more funding for 2021 census funding

Government is faced with N$150 million shortfall out of more than N$1 billion needed to conduct the upcoming Population and Housing National Census - prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila announced on Wednesday at conference organised to mobilise resources.

Scheduled for August 2021, the census will be the fourth for the country with previous censuses having been conducted in 1991, 2001 and 2011.

The censuses follow recommendations by the United Nations and the Statistics Act, 2011 (Act No. 9 of 2011) which have made it tradition to conduct a Population and Housing Census (PHC) every 10 years.

This decennial statistical exercise is a vast and complex undertaking estimated to cost Government an amount of N$1.1 billion. As such, we seek the support of all our stakeholders to raise the required resources to realise the conduct of the 2021 census, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said.

The government has managed to contribute N$950 million for the exercise, additional support required ranges from financial resources, equipment, tools as well as human resources and technical skills and expertise.

Furthermore, the prime minister emphasised the importance of censuses, detailing that the exercise provides government with an opportunity for getting accurate and comprehensive data, thus providing invaluable inputs for public policy formation and development, planning, monitoring and evaluation.

An example Kuugongelwa-Amadhila provided is of the reduction of poverty and income inequality from 69.3% in 1994 to 17.4% in 2016 and from 0.70 in 1994 to 0.56 in 2016 respectively.

Additionally, the prime minister said statistics collected from previous censuses indicated growth in the number of households, from 254 389 in 1991 to 589 787 increase in 2016.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila stated that, the 2021 census will present government with the opportunity to look into what policy changes must be initiated to improve the well-being of Namibians as well as to evaluate its progress toward achieving various national and regional agendas.

Source: Namibia Press Agency