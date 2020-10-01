Government plans to auction off quotas for next fishing season

Finance Minister, Ipumbu Shiimi on Wednesday announced that Government has received over N.dollars 8.4 million from its fishing quota auction that took place between 17 and 21 August this year.

In a media statement, the minister said out of the highest successful bidders, only five bidders managed to take up their offers and settled their payment obligations, which amounted to N.dollars 8 446 000.

He said the corresponding quantities offered by the bidders, with the exception of Monk, are small, as 100 metric tons out of 11 000 metric tons of Hake and 1 517 metric tons of Horse Mackerel out of the 72 000 metric tons were auctioned off.

Shiimi added that an amount of N.dollars 76 000 was generated from application fees.

“The bidders that have fulfilled their payment obligations have started harvesting their respective quotas allocated to them,” said the minister.

Shiimi said Government still has 10 900 metric tons of Hake, 70 483 metric tons of Horse Mackerel and 92 metric tons Monk in unallocated quotas.

On the way forward, he said the technical committee on the matter has been directed to plan a government objective fish quota auction for the next season for Hake and Horse Mackerel, starting in November 2020 and January 2021, respectively.

“We have learned good lessons from this auction that will be valuable going forward. In the future, punitive measures will be introduced including requirements for payment guarantees or bid securities before participation in the auction, this will ensure that bidders meet their financial commitments and mitigate the risk of speculative bids. Also more time will be given to bidders to arrange their finances and bidders will be required to prove that they have access to fishing vessels,” stressed Shiimi.

In August, Government decided to auction off its objective fishing quotas on an open market to raise funds to mitigate the effects of the novel coronavirus on the public health sector.

Governmental objective quotas were disposed of through Fishcor, a method which was terminated after the company became a subject of an investigation following the Fishrot corruption scandal which involves among others Fishcor’s former chief executive officer, Mike Nghipunya as well as former Fisheries and Marine Resources minister, Bernhardt Esau.

