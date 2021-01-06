A 30-year-old man linked to the murder of a woman at Grootfontein was on Wednesday arrested on the outskirts of the town.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha told Nampa the suspect was arrested at the Shamalindi plot situated some two kilometres northwest of Grootfontein.

“We applaud the community members at Shamalindi who assisted us in the arrest of this suspect, who had been on the run since 08h00 on Tuesday,” said Mbeha.

The suspect allegedly stabbed to death his 35-year-old girlfriend in the ‘Kap and Bou’ informal settlement during an argument at their home Tuesday morning, then fled the scene.

He is expected to appear in the Grootfontein Magistrate’s Court during this week.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency