Former Commander in the Namibian Defence Force, Major General Thomas Hamuyela, was denied bail over alleged stock theft on Wednesday.

Hamunyela was arrested by the police in the Kavango West Region at his farm at Mburundu village on Tuesday.

He appeared in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning on a charge of stock theft relating to three oxen and two cows.

Hamunyela appeared before acting magistrate Rufinus Hikerua and Public Prosecutor Hilia Munzenze.

Hamunyela was advised that it is his right to engage a legal representative of his choice at his own cost.

‘You may also apply for a Legal Aid lawyer who will be provided for you by government,’ Hikerua said.

Hamunyela opted to apply for Legal Aid lawyer instead.

According to the charge sheet, the former army commander on an unknown day on June 2020 at Mutorwa village in the district of Rundu allegedly stole cattle belonging to a certain Naironga Thadeus Sipipa.

The three oxen and two cows are valued at N.dollars 29 000.

He was denied bail to allow ongoing investigation to continue uninterrupted.

Hamunyela was remanded in custody and his case was postponed to 10 March 2021.

