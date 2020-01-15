The Hardap dam near Mariental is in dire need of more water inflow after it has only reached 18.9 million cubic metres, which constitutes 6.6 per cent.

The dam supplies water to the residents of Mariental as well as the Hardap Irrigation Scheme, with consumption going up to a total 800 million litres per month.

Namibia Water Corporation (NamWater)'s acting chief for water supply in the south, Andries Kok, who took measurements of the dam on Monday explained that the poor inflow was caused by the below average rainfall recorded during the last two rainy seasons.

He said water supply to the irrigation scheme will be stopped at 4.8 per cent, which is 14 million cubic metres.

Originally it was planned to stop supply to the scheme by the end of December 2019, but due to saving measures implemented, the date will most probably be extended to the end of January 2020. A new depletion analysis will be done within the next week to determine the final date, Kok said.

