Health and Social Services Minister today announced that Namibia has recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths

Health and Social Services Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula today announced that Namibia has recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths and 180 new confirmed cases.

Shangula during the daily COVID-19 update said of the new cases, 91 are male while 89 are female, with the youngest patient is one year old and the oldest, 78.

The new cases are from Windhoek (99), Walvis Bay (23), Swakopmund (13), four each from Keetmanshoop and Katima Mulilo, three each from Karasburg and Lüderitz, eight from Rehoboth, nine from Rundu, seven from Okahandja, two from Gobabis and one each from Otjiwarongo, Oshakati, Nankundu, Mariental and Usakos.

On the deaths Shangula said one is from Windhoek and the other from the Keetmanshoop district.

The minister said since 05 September, a total of 1 199 contacts were swabbed and 434 tested positive, and out of the contacts who tested positive, 303 did not present any symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

“We urge the public to exercise extra caution and those who tested positive to provide necessary information for effective contacts tracing,” Shangula said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency