The Ministry of Health and Social Services has condemned audio recordings circulating on social media platforms alleging that the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Namibia.

The audio clips also alleged that patients in public health facilities are receiving the vaccine and that it has led to several deaths after being administered.

The health ministry’s Executive Director, Ben Nangombe, in a media statement on Thursday said the recordings do not contain any truth.

“It is most disturbing that the compilers of these audio recordings are claiming to be staff members at public health facilities. The audio recordings not only undermine the sterling efforts of our healthcare workers to combat the spread of COVID-19 and provide care to those who are ill, they could also lead to unnecessary loss of life as they seek to dissuade citizens from seeking healthcare when they fall ill,” Nangombe said.

Nangombe added that as announced by the Ministry of Health and Social Services, the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine is only expected to arrive in Namibia either by the end of January 2021 or some time after January.

The ministry will work with law enforcement authorities to identify and hold to account those spreading the recordings, he said.

“We count on peace-loving Namibians to assist the Namibian Police in this regard. Those responsible for these vile acts must be held accountable for their actions,” said Nangombe.

Source: Namibia Press Agency