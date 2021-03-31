Health Ministry investigating case of negligence at Katutura State Hospital

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is investigating an alleged case of negligence following reports of a woman who gave birth in a toilet at the Katutura State Hospital maternity ward recently.

Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services, Esther Muinjangue announced in the National Assembly on Tuesday that the incident is being investigated and will be referred to the health council for a decision.

A 27-year-old woman who was about six months pregnant was admitted to the hospital for an “inevitable miscarriage” on 17 March. She then gave birth in the toilet around 03h00 and was allegedly told by the nurses to carry the baby’s body from the toilet to the room for observation.

The woman alleged that she was then left unattended in the room until 09h00, when she contacted a local newspaper’s journalist who, upon arriving at the hospital, found her lying on a mattress with the baby’s body and reportedly also had not delivered placenta yet.

The woman was only attended to when the journalist called the ministry’s Executive Director, Ben Nangombe, who then called the hospital superintendent.

Muinjangue told parliamentarians the matter is being investigated and the ministry is collecting reports from all involved staff and only after all reports are collected, will the matter be referred to the health council for further deliberation.

“The matter is regrettable. Delivering a baby or having a miscarriage is a traumatic experience and if you are not given proper attention, can cause more trauma,” she said, adding that the patient has since seen a social worker and has been provided with psychotherapy, counselling, as well as social support.

Muinjangue added that she has been discharged from the hospital.

Source: Namibia Press Agency