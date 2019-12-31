In a weekend crime report issued yesterday, Namibian Police Force spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi said a 31-year-old man committed suicide on Sunday around 02h00 along Monte Cristo Road, Havana informal settlement in Windhoek.

It is alleged that the deceased who was identified as Elton Looper hanged himself with a rope on a tree near his residence.

No suicide note was left behind, the next of kin are informed and police investigations continue.

In a similar incident that occurred on Saturday 149 at ABC Supply Dry Cleaner and Laundry in Oshakati, a security guard from Star Protection Services allegedly shot himself with a service shotgun and died on the spot.

The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Aileka Paulus Rehabeam, no suicide noted was found and the police investigation continues.

In another suicide case, 33-year-old Nandjungu Esra Nghidipohamba was found hanging from the roof of his sleeping room with a piece of wire around his neck at Ohandiba village, Ohangwena Region on Friday around 22h00.

The motive behind this suicide is also not known as no suicide note was left behind, but no foul play is suspected.

