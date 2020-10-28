IPM conference to take place virtually

Institute of People Management (IPM) president, Tim Ekandjo on Wednesday announced that the 10th edition of the IPM conference will take place live and online on 09 November 2020 via Zoom.

It will be held under the theme ‘Preparing HR for a future post COVID-19’.

In a media statement, Ekandjo said the conference usually lasts for two days, however, this year considering the impact brought about by the pandemic, the event is condensed to one day and the usual delegate registration fee will be waived.

“We are cognisant of the negative impact that COVID-19 has had on many Namibian businesses, and as such IPM will not charge any delegate fees this year. All delegates will be able to join and attend the virtual conference via a zoom link at no cost. We will be sharing the link soon,” said Ekandjo.

He noted that the annual event brings together practitioners from all levels of the Human Resources (HR) profession, to discuss and deliberate on pertinent matters which relate, affect or are of interest to the management of people, and the entire scope of HR affairs in general.

“The conference usually concludes with the annual IPM Excellence Gala Dinner where various HR professionals are recognised and conferred awards in different categories, but due to COVID-19, this year there will be no Excellence Gala Dinner,” he ended.

