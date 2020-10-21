Kandorozu objects to expulsion from Nudo

The National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo)’s Okakarara Constituency Councillor, Vetaruhe Kandorozu has strongly objected to his expulsion from the party.

Kandorozu’s expulsion was announced at a media briefing on Tuesday in the capital by Nudo President, Esther Muinjangue.

Muinjangue told the media Kandorozu was expelled because he allegedly campaigned for Dr Panduleni Itula for presidency during the 2019 National Assembly and Presidential elections.

Kandorozu on Wednesday told Nampa in an interview that an expulsion of any Nudo member can only be done by the party’s National Council as per the constitution of the party.

“The decision to expel me from the party was made by a group of people that cannot expel any Nudo member,” he said.

Kandorozu stated that his lawyer is busy drafting a letter to remind the party’s leadership of the Nudo constitution when expelling a member and said that for now, he will continue to serve as the Okakarara Constituency councillor on the ticket of Nudo until the end of November this year when a new councillor will be inaugurated.

“I would also like to urge my followers to remain calm, as I am still a Nudo member until death,” he said.

Otjozondjupa Chief Regional Officer, Agatha Mweti on Wednesday told this news agency that Nudo informed her office about the expulsion of Kandorozu, as well as his removal from the regional council as a councillor.

“We also wrote back to acknowledge receipt of their letter, and informed the party on the processes we still have to follow when removing or replacing a constituency councillor,” she said.

Nudo on Tuesday also suspended its district coordinator for Okakarara, Abross Mundjindjiri, who intends to stand as an independent candidate while the party has Ramana Mutjavikua for regional constituency councillor position.

The party also suspended Jackson Ngairo who was first on the local authority list of candidates for November elections, but withdrew his participation on 14 October 2020 citing personal reasons.

Mundjindjiri and Ngairo are seen as strong supporters of Kandorozu.

Source: Namibia Press Agency