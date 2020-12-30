Kavango East residents want Wakudumo removed as governor

Rundu residents took to the streets on Tuesday to demonstrate against the actions of regional governor Bonifasius Wakudumo for his appointment of Charlie Min Xie as his exclusive commercial and development advisor.

Despite Wakudomo revoking the appointment on Monday, the residents demanded his removal or immediate resignation.

A petition was delivered to both Kavango East Regional Council chairperson Damian Maghambaye and Wakudumo.

The petition was directed to President Hage Geingob and copied to the chairperson of the council, all regional councillors and the governor.

Read by Petersen Kambinda, the petition said residents of the region and the Namibian nation at large are disheartened by the appointment of Xie as an advisor to the governor.

Kambinda said the appointment was unlawful and unpatriotic, noting that the Appointment of Special Advisors Act No. 6 of 1990 does not grant the governor the powers to appoint a special advisor, saying such powers are only granted to the Head of State under Section One of the Act.

The protesters further said the governor is not fit for his office as has no knowledge of the legal frameworks pertaining to his work. They cited the Regional Council Act No. 22 of 1992 which states that the development of the region is the responsibility of the regional council and not the governor.

In their demands, the group called for the dismissal of Wakudumo within 15 working days and the immediate reversal of Xie’s appointment as exclusive commercial and development advisor and chairperson of the Kavango East Chamber for Development.

“Governor Bonifasius Wakudumo’s terrible decision has proven that he is unfit for office and should resign or be dismissed with immediate effect,” read the petition.

The group also contained a list of names of people that can be considered to lead the chamber and a deadline of 15 January 2021 for a response on the matter. Both Maghambayi and Wakudumo received the petitions and promised to forward it to the president.

