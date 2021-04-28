Kavango West leadership visits families of deceased in Nkurenkuru accident

The leadership of the Kavango West Regional Council led by their Governor Sirkka Ausiku on Tuesday met with the families of the 10 people who died in a horrific car accident last Friday.

One person is still recovering in the Rundu State Hospital after a seven-seater collided head-on with a Nissan sedan 18 kilometres west of Nkurenkuru, leading to both cars catching fire.

The regional council’s senior public relations officer of KWRC Salomo Tenga told Nampa on Wednesday the aim of meeting the families was to let them know the region’s leadership stands with them.

“We equally wanted to consult and understand what their challenges are, if there are any,” Tenga said.

During the visit, he said, some families wanted to know if they could move the remains scattered at the accident scene, while others wanted assistance from the council to help facilitate the services of the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund.

Tenga however said the death certificates have not been issued yet as the police in the region will only this week take blood samples from family members for DNA analysis to help identify the deceased.

He thus called on the families to be patient so that proper coordination between the families and government can take place until the remains of the deceased are buried.

Kavango West Police Crime Investigations Coordinator Deputy Commissioner Abner Agas said the body of one of the deceased from the 10 was not burned beyond recognition and was thus identified by family on Tuesday.

“As for the others, we have to submit samples for DNA analysis for identification to be done. I am not sure how long this process will take,” Agas said.

