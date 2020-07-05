Khorixas Town Council to spend development budget on priority areas

The Khorixas Town Council plans to spend N.dollars 13 860 000 on the development budget of 2020/21 financial year from the capital budget of N.dollars 63 548 887, the council’s chief executive officer, Andreas Howoseb said.

In a recent interview with Nampa, Howoseb said that the council’s development budget for the current financial year is aimed at the construction of service infrastructure and serving of land, amongst others.

“The council prioritised servicing of land due to a number of a growing number of applicants for plots. The Town Council will also prioritize the employment of unemployed youths at the capital projects during the current financial year to tackle the issue of unemployed being experienced at the town.,” he said.

He added that the unemployment rate has increased due to lack of tourism activities caused by the Coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic as most inhabitants depend on the income from tourism activist.

As COVID-19 is expected to be around for some time local authorities were task to provide water to the residents in order to mitigate the impact, as a result, the council has vomit resources for this call that was planned for other purposes, Howoseb added.

“This call required realignment, recapitalization and refocusing on sectors that were negatively affected by the outbreak of the virus. Provision of water will continue to be critical as we move forward. The second aspect is the sanitation which is critical in ensuring the good health of the residents. Both this is essential but does not come cheap,” he said.

Howoseb added that there has also been a reduction in the capital budget allocation, that means that achieving envisages goals of the development budget will be slower due to financial shortages.

“One has to have an understanding of this because the priorities of the government are also affected by the pandemic and the need to keep the population safe,” said Howoseb.

Source: Namibia Press Agency