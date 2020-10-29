Klazen calls on housing beneficiaries to honour mortgage repayments

People who have received houses through government-supported initiatives should honour their mortgage repayment obligations as those funds will be used to finance houses for others who are in the need of housing.

These remarks were made by Deputy Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Derek Klazen on Wednesday when he officially handed over 89 houses constructed under the mass housing initiative at Keetmanshoop.

Klazen referred to government housing initiatives such as the mass housing development programme and the Build Together programme.

“Beneficiaries should honour their mortgage obligations without fail or delay as the funds repaid will be used to finance a house for a fellow Namibian who is equally in need of decent shelter. Pay for the services that come with housing such as rates and taxes and electricity bills as well,” the deputy minister said.

He advised the beneficiaries to use the houses for its intended purpose instead of renting it out to other needy people, often at exorbitant prices.

“Please note that these houses cannot change ownership within the first 10 years of acquisition and if an owner wants to sell the house within this period, the government will have the first option to buy such a house or property back,” said Klazen.

Further, Klazen warned that no illegal erection of shacks or structures is permitted at houses provided by government, adding that if someone needs to erect any additional structure they should consult with the local authorities before doing so.

The deputy minister cautioned that the size and layout of single residential erven such as those of the mass housing houses are only meant for one household and the erection of additional structures, especially without the prior approval of local authorities, would result in congestion and unintended sanitation and hygiene challenges.

Government, he said, will continue to support private-public partnerships as long as such partnerships are not driven by the desire to maximise profit, but have compassion in mind and seek to deliver land and houses that are affordable to Namibians, especially those in the low-income segment.

Nearly 500 houses were constructed under the mass housing programme in ||Kharas, of which 62 are in Lüderitz, 150 in Karasburg and 287 in Keetmanshoop.

Source: Namibia Press Agency