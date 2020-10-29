Land reform and agriculture key issues to determine Namibia future fortunes: Schlettwein

Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Calle Schlettwein said if Namibia get land reform and agriculture right, Namibians can be confident that the future generation will have a better life.

“If we do not do right with land reform and agriculture I am sure that our children’s lives will be worse than now, when we do things right most of the population will benefit from it and if we do it wrong that portion will be affected negatively,” Schlettwein said at the official handing over of three resettlement farms to cooperatives at Aroab on Wednesday.

He said 15.6 per cent of Namibia’s labour force are working in agriculture while about 70 per cent of the population are directly or indirectly dependent on the agricultural sector.

“We therefore are convinced that agriculture holds the best potential to induce economic growth into our ailing economy and that agriculture creates rewarding economic opportunities for many hitherto poor sections of our population,” said the minister.

Further Schlettwein said the target for resettled farmers is to be productive to the extent of being food self-sufficient and ultimately contribute to the country’s gross domestic product, adding that the three cooperatives join 5 373 other commercial farmers that have so far benefited under the land reform programme.

“I challenge you beneficiaries to call me back here soonest to come and assess full production of these farms, I would like you to use these farms as means of production of food and as a business where you generate income for a decent livelihood, to sustain your family and contribute to the national economy,” he said.

The minister went on to say that the world is confronted with climate change and people are required to mitigate impacts to the environment and adapt to the current environmental conditions.

“Be environmental sensitive and adjust your farming activities as per the advancement of the environment. I further appeal to the beneficiaries to maintain farming infrastructure on these farms and honour your lease agreement,” said Schlettwein.

According to the minister, it is the first time in Namibia’s land administration that resettlement land is availed to a group of beneficiaries organised in a cooperative.

The three cooperatives that benefited in the ||Kharas Region are Koës Tani-Huigu Cooperative Ltd, Aroab Small Farmers Cooperative Ltd and Omkhaisen Dara Cooperative Ltd and their lease agreement is for 99 years.

“We thank everyone who were involved in the process that led to us getting this land, for years we have been struggling with getting land to farm on, we are happy and grateful that we got the land and for free. We want to extend a word of thanks to the former governor [Lucia Basson], the ministry, and the community that supported us in this process,” said Andrew de Juy, chairperson of the Aroab small farmers who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries.

