Legal experts welcome Geingob’s AG move

Legal experts have expressed pleasure in the decision by President Hage Geingob to appoint professional person as government’s principal legal advisor in the position of Attorney General (AG) instead of fielding a member of Cabinet into that role.

Geingob made the announcement on Monday, when he announced the structure of his envisaged new government which saw some ministry cease to exist while others were merged.

From 21 March 2020, Geingob’s Cabinet will be manned by 19 ministers and about 14 deputy ministers.

There are currently 26 ministers and around 30 deputies in a bid to have a leaner, efficient and cost-effective government.

However, a new development is the appointment of the AG, who will now be a professional and not a politician as is the case now.

“[The AG will] not be a Member of Parliament but will be invited to Cabinet,” Geingob announced.

Mese Tjituri, a local lawyer welcomed the move during an interview with Nampa on Tuesday.

“It is almost certain that this incumbent should possess the necessary training, skills and attribute to deliver the requisite service personally and not through his or her appointed professional delegates as it is, has been and continues to be the case in Namibia,” Tjituri said.

But Tjituri was skeptical.

“One would hope that the AG will be so independent as to not be necessarily attached to the tenure of the presidency but rather on performance and other grounds,” the lawyer said.

He went on to say an individual appointed to the office the AG must be an admitted legal practitioner due to the nature and compass of their work.

“One of the crux of that office under the Constitution is to take actions aimed at the protection and upholding of the constitution. If the AG personally lacks standing, it automatically means the person of the AG has no audience in any of the Namibian courts and can therefore not take such requisite steps,” he justified.

Agreeing with him was another legal expert in the form of Natjirikasorua Tjirera.

“Having a competent AG will also encourage other competent legal practitioners to work for the office of the AG. Having a sober minded and politically independent advice is to be welcomed,” he said.

According him, government has for far too long lost on legal battles, partly due to poor its AGs over the years.

Tjirera went further to say: “The President should be applauded for what’s seemingly a step in the right direction. He should ensure that as the leader of a constitutional democracy, he surrounds himself with legal experts who will help him defend and uphold the constitution in the true sense of the word.”

Albert Kawana is the current AG.

His immediate predecessor is Sacky Shanghala, who was removed by Geingob in that position, following allegations of corruption that surrounded him in 2018.

