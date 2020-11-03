Mafwila appointed head of NamPol’s human resources directorate

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Inspector-General, Lieutenant-General Sebastian Ndeitunga on Monday appointed Commissioner Elina Mafwila to head the force’s Human Resources Directorate.

In a statement availed to the media, NamPol said Mafwila was Monday promoted to the full commissioner rank from her deputy commissioner rank, and will be heading the human resources management division of the human resources directorate at the NamPol Headquarters.

Mafwila joined NamPol in June 2011 after serving in various capacities in the public service since August 1992.

“The appointment of Commissioner Mafwila is a great commitment of the inspector-general in strengthening and promoting women’s development and advancement in the force. She becomes the eighth woman forming part of the force’s senior management team,” adds the statement.

Commissioner Abed Kashihakumwa, who was the Head of the Human Resources Directorate, is now the Head of the Communications Directorate, replacing Commissioner Wilbard Nahole, who retired.

Source: Namibia Press Agency