‘Mali will be a tough nut but we are ready for them’: Brave Warriors

Namibian senior men’s football team players, Petrus Shitembi and Deon Hotto, say the senior national football team will have a mountain to climb when they face an experienced Mali team.

The Brave Warriors will take on Mali in Bamako on Friday at 21h00 local time in their 2021 African Nations Cup (Afcon) qualifier.

An interview conducted by the Namibia Football Association in Mali and made available to the media, quotes team captain Shitembi, who plies his trade in the Malaysia Super League for Sabah FC, as saying the team arrived early in Mali which helps in their acclimatising.

“The training is going well and we have a couple of new faces in the team. The game on Friday is going to be a difficult one because we are playing away and playing an experienced side that also wants to qualify, but we are here for a purpose,” he said.

Shitembi added that as a team, they will execute what the coach and the technical team will put on the table indoors for them to collect points from this match.

Another foreign based player, Hotto, who plays for Orlando Pirates in South Africa’s top league, stated that the game will be tough but they are ready.

“Mali has experienced players but with the squad that the coach assembled, we are hopeful of getting something out of this game. I just need to replicate what I did in the last game I played for my club against Kaizer Chiefs over the weekend,” said Hotto.

The return leg of the match will be on Tuesday, 17 November 2020 at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek.

The Brave Warriors squad that travelled to Bamako, Mali are:

Goalkeepers: Loydt Kazapua, Virgil Vries, Edward Maova.

Defenders: Ryan Nyambe, Ananias Gebhardt, Riaan Hanamub, Emilio Martin, Vitapi Ngaruka, Larry Horaeb, Denzil Haoseb, Teberius Lombard.

Midfielders: Deon Hotto, Dynamo Fredericks, Pertus Shitembi, Immanuel Heita, Obrey Amseb, Absalom Iimbondi , Marcel Papama, Alfeus Handura.

Strikers: Peter Shalulile, Elmo Kambindu, Hendrik Somaeb, Panduleni Nekundi, Salomon Omseb and Benson Shilongo.

