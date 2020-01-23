Man accused of raping stepdaughter in Rehoboth

The police at Rehoboth has opened a case against a man, age unknown for allegedly committing an immoral sexual act with his now 21-year-old stepdaughter at different locations between 2007 and 2015.

Namibian Police Force's Acting Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Hauwanga confirmed to Nampa and said the incident at Rehoboth and Swakopmund between 2007 and 2015.

It is alleged that the suspect would ask the victim to massage his feet, legs, and his penis. He would then ask the victim who is his step-daughter to lick his penis, Hauwanga said.

He said this process happened numerous times whenever the victim's mother was not at home, or whenever she went early to bed.

It is further alleged that this happened numerous times in both Swakopmund and Rehoboth where the family resided.

The suspect is known, but not yet arrested.

The matter is under investigation.

Source: Namibia Press Agency