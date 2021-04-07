Man allegedly stabbed to death by friend in Gobabis

A 29-year-old man died after he was allegedly stabbed by a friend in Gobabis on Friday.

A report issued by the Namibian Police Force Tuesday said the incident occurred between 15h00 and 16h00 at Kanaan A in Gobabis.

According to the report Jacobus Simbandi and the 34-year old suspect had had a disagreement the previous day.

The suspect allegedly stabbed Simbandi in the chest once before fleeing the scene. Simbandi was rushed to the Gobabis State Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

The suspect was later apprehended by the police. He was found hiding after fleeing from friends of the deceased, who tracked him down and attacked him with a machete in retaliation for stabbing their friend.

“The suspect is seriously injured and he has cuts on his head, face and hands,” said the statement, adding that the man has been admitted to the Gobabis State Hospital under police supervision.

The suspect’s attacker was also arrested on charges of attempted murder and is being held at the Gobabis Police Station.

Simbandi’s next of kin have been informed of his death.

The police also reported that three men aged between 27 and 33 were on Friday arrested after they allegedly confessed to illegally hunting and killing a rhino at Farm Sandune Game Lodge in the Gobabis District.

The men allegedly confessed while being interrogated after being arrested. They were reportedly found in possession of a hunting rifle and ammunition without a licence or written authority to possess the firearm and ammunition; a firearm silencer; butcher knife and a bag of bloody clothes.

In an unrelated matter, the body of a man believed to be around 40 years old was found hanging from a tree in Gobabis on Monday.

According to the police report the body was found by a passer-by who was on his way to work around 06h30.

“No suicide note was found and no foul play is suspected at this stage,” said the report.

Source: Namibia Press Agency