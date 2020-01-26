Man arrested with drugs worth N.dollars 40 000 near Gibeon

A 31-year-old Namibian man was on Saturday arrested at the Gibeon T-junction in Hardap region on the B1 main road after he was found with drugs worth N.dollars 40 370 during a police operation.

The Namibian Police Force's Acting Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator for Hardap, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Hauwanga told Nampa on Sunday the incident happened at about 08:30 some 8 kilometres west of Gibeon.

It is alleged that the suspect was in possession of 301 full mandrax tablets and three big packets of skunk cannabis weighing 85 grams with the intention of dealing in dependence producing drugs during a police search, Hauwanga said.

The suspect is set to appear at the Mariental Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency